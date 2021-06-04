Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce sales of $23.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.11 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Quanterix posted sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $100.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,191 shares of company stock worth $2,300,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

