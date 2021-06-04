Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.04 Million

Analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce $134.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.40 million and the lowest is $115.15 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $559.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.91 million to $642.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $605.80 million, with estimates ranging from $560.30 million to $696.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,421. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

