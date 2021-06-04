Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post $3.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the lowest is $3.91. KLA reported earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $6.81 on Thursday, reaching $308.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,165. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.30. KLA has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

