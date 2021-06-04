Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.11). DHT posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%.

DHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. 42,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.22. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

