Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.39. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

BJRI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. 775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.28. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

In related news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

