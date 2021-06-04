Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Market Cap Reaches $144.48 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $144.48 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for $20.89 or 0.00056151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00301640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01145867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.27 or 1.00043148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 6,917,651 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

