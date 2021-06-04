Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

