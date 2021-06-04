Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,656 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $42,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

