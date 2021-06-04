AMG National Trust Bank Sells 657,077 Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 657,077 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.51% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 138,050 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

Torchlight Energy Resources stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.