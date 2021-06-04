AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,497 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

