AMG National Trust Bank Sells 276 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

EMN stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

