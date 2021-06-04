AMG National Trust Bank Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $230.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $212.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

