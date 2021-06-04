AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

