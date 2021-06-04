AMG National Trust Bank Buys 75 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $279.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.35. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

