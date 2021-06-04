AMG National Trust Bank Buys 235 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,937 shares of company stock worth $1,242,932. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

