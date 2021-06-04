American Superconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,654 call options on the company. This is an increase of 540% compared to the typical volume of 883 call options.

AMSC traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $16.62. 51,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,092. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 280.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 97,148 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 11.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in American Superconductor by 12.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSC. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.