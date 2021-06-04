American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE ARL opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.00.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 41.84%.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
