American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE ARL opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.00.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 41.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 228.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

