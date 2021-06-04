American International Group Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,432,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,936,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $165.91. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.