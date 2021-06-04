American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,786 shares of company stock worth $5,813,294 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.