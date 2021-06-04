American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

BWA stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

