American International Group Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

NYSE DRE opened at $48.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

