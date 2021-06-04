American International Group Inc. Grows Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $165.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $100.74 and a one year high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.89.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

