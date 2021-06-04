American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,943 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 49,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.17 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

