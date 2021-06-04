American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $2,498,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.63. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

