American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,935 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $51,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

