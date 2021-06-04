American Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAPL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

CAPL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 49,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $740.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.