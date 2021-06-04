American Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PFX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734. The company has a market capitalization of $111.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.80. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 59.29 and a current ratio of 59.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.30. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 36.55%.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

