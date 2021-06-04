American Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MPLX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.20. 91,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,933. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

