American Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,298 shares during the period. Gray Television accounts for approximately 2.2% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Gray Television by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.40. 6,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.87. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also: Preferred Stock

