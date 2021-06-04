American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $33.40 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

