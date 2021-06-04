Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ameren by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

