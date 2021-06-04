Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 84.0% in the first quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 1,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $74,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,272.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,437.13 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

