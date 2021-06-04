Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMADY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Amadeus IT Group stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. 89,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

