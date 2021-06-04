Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Trading 14.5% Higher

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF)’s share price traded up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 17,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 21,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altura Energy from $0.20 to $0.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Altura Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUUF)

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

