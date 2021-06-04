Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Glenn E. Deegan Sells 1,092 Shares

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 2,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.