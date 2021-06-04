Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,161 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Altair Engineering by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,897 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,317.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,168,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,145 shares of company stock valued at $24,371,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.