ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) announced a final dividend on Thursday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Sunday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 6th. This is a positive change from ALS’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

