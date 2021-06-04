ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) announced a final dividend on Thursday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Sunday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 6th. This is a positive change from ALS’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
ALS Company Profile
