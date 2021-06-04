Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 17,997 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,461,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.