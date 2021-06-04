Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,334,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NYSE ICE opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

