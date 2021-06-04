Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.61% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 111,174 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 130,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 65,212 shares during the period.

Shares of PSQ opened at $13.30 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

