Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,920,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,913 shares of company stock worth $18,251,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $506.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.88. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

