Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 2,553 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $366.51 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.17.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

