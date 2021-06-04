Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Shares of ALPN opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $241.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.