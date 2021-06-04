Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,371,470 Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,371,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,842,000. Perspecta comprises 1.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRSP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 883.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRSP remained flat at $$29.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,537,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

Several analysts recently commented on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

