Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $75.56 Million Stake in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 293.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068,700 shares during the quarter. Aphria accounts for about 2.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Aphria worth $75,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APHA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aphria by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aphria by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 209,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aphria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

APHA remained flat at $$15.38 during trading on Friday. Aphria Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

