Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Ally Financial stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.