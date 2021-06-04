AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

