AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.95. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

