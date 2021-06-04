Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Allison Transmission worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $42.19 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.