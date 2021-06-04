Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 898 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $5,688,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,919 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $125.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

